LS polls: Samajwadi Party fields MS Nagar from Gautam Budh Nagar

Noida: The Samajwadi Party on Saturday announced Dr Mahendra Singh Nagar as its Gautam Budh Nagar candidate for the Lok Sabha polls. Dr Mahendra Singh Nagar (HT Photo)

Gautam Budh Nagar will go to polls on April 26.

The 66-year-old joined politics in 1999 with a long-stint in Congress that lasted till 2022, when he joined the Samajwadi Party in Lucknow.

“I feel fortunate to have been selected as the candidate for Gautam Budh Nagar constituency by party president Akhilesh Yadav. I have been dedicated to public service for the last 25 years and will fight the elections with utmost force to win the public vote,” said Nagar in the evening.

Nagar served as the district president of Congress from Gautam Budh Nagar between 2006-2016.

He belongs to Milakh Lachhi village in Greater Noida, and is a resident of Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad. Nagar also runs a Nagar Hospital, located in Lohia Nagar. He has two children -- a son, a doctor by profession, and a dentist daughter.

With Dr Mahesh Sharma set to contest the seat from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party spokesperson said that the battle for the polls from Gautam Budh Nagar constituency will be “Doctor versus Doctor”.

“Party chief has instilled confidence in Dr Nagar, who is a well-known personality in his community and a practicing doctor who has served the public for over three decades. The party chose this candidate to give full competition to BJP’s candidate, and it will be a ‘Doctor vs Doctor battle,” said Samajwadi Party’s national spokesperson Raj Kumar Bhati.