Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Body building competition on November 7
others

Ludhiana: Body building competition on November 7

Fitness International Federation (FIF) will hold body building and men’s physique competition ‘Iron man of Punjab’ at Ambedkar Bhawan, Mullanpur, on November 7
Harminder Dulowal, the president of Fitness International Federation, India, interacting with media in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Harminder Dulowal, the president of Fitness International Federation, India, interacting with media in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 12:28 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Fitness International Federation (FIF) will hold body building and men’s physique competition ‘Iron man of Punjab’ at Ambedkar Bhawan, Mullanpur, on November 7.

Harminder Dulowal, president, FIF India, said they have already started receiving entries for the competition and are expecting more than 500 participants in various categories.

Dulowal stated that they are not charging any fee from the participants but will give cash prizes, trophy and certificates to winners and medals and certificates to all participants. He added that the main motive behind the competition is to make youth aware of the need to maintain health and fitness.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out