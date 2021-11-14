Ludhiana: Harpreet Kang’s book on dealing with pandemic blues launched

Harpreet K Kang, a journalist, academician, entrepreneur launched her book “I Am” with much fanfare on Saturday. The book was launched at the PCTE Group of Institutes where several leading authors, critics, and journalists besides other eminent personalities from the industry gathered to double celebrate the birth of a new author and a new book.

Prof Bhupinder Aziz Parihar, an Urdu poet, translator and editor was the keynote speaker. He is a prolific writer with over 50 books to his credit. He analysed the book based on the post-colonial era authors and works done by contemporaries. He said, “The opening decades in the west were problematic. The literature of this age introduced four major concerns in modern English writings. Alienation, quest for identity collapse of communication and search for roots. These were the existential dilemmas and crises that have re-emerged today in our post-modern times rather more acutely and more menacingly. The book ‘I Am’ appears at a time when human faculties are numbed and the thin line between living and extinction has blurred beyond belief.”

The book ‘I Am’ is a powerful turnaround in simple interactive dialogue, with incredible examples that help readers transcend their minds. Harpreet K Kang said “I Am” gives the reader a profound understanding of self-evolution, consciousness, and acceptance. The early onset of the pandemic followed by the lockdown was hard for most and it is not different even today, a year and a half down the line. She said the turbulence and unexpected changes severely affected mental health and well-being. Responding to struggles among people around her, a journey, which began with simple friendly counselling, led her to pen down her thoughts in an endeavour to reach the larger masses with her message.