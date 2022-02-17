Ludhiana sees 29 fresh Covid cases

The district logged 29 fresh Covid cases and no new virus-induced deaths on Wednesday.

The Covid count reached 10,9544, of which 10,7046 patients have recovered and 2,266 have succumbed to the virus. There were 232 active cases in the district on Wednesday, out of which 205 are under home isolation. Twenty-six patients are admitted in private hospitals and one in a government facility.

Drug addict held for stealing sister’s jewellery

The police on Wednesday arrested a drug addict for allegedly stealing his married sister’s jewellery, who came home to see her parents in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar on February 13.

Complainant Meena, sister of the accused, said she had kept her suitcase in her parent’s room. She said her brother Hunny, 30, who is a drug addict, broke open the suitcase and stole her jewellery to buy drugs.

Assistant sub-inspector Kulwinder Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.