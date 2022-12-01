Ludhiana: Will cherish sweet memories of my service at PAU, says economist Sukhpal Singh

I will always cherish the sweet memories of my service at PAU, said the principal economist and former head of the department of economics and sociology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Sukhpal Singh, who was accorded a warm send-off upon his superannuation on Thursday.

Currently serving as the chairperson of Punjab State Farmers’ and Farm Workers’ Commission, his publications pertaining to the farm laws, which have been repealed, presented the perceived impact of these laws on farming, farmers and the state revenue.

While lauding the significant contributions made by Sukhpal Singh to the field of economics, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said he possesses an in-depth knowledge of the socio-economic structure of the Punjab economy, and critically analyses the problems at the ground-level.

His vast experience has enabled him to construct effective policy recommendations, thus giving positive outcomes which are visible in contemporary times, added Gosal.

Registrar-cum-dean, College of Basic Sciences and Humanities, Shammi Kapoor described Singh as an intellect with a vast understanding of policy planning and cerebral relationships with farm organisations.

Referring to Singh’s journey at PAU, Kamal Vatta, head, department of economics and sociology, said, “Having kicked off his career at PAU in 1991, Singh has worked on about 20 research projects based on rural suicides, farm debt, rural education, de-peasantisation, rural marketing and farm reforms.”

“Singh has authored two research books, 83 research bulletins/reports, 200 research/policy papers, and made research presentations at USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, The Netherlands, Germany, France, Belgium, Pakistan and Ghana. He has been conferred with German Fellowship Award by ICRA Netherlands, State Award by Punjab government, Best Book Award by PAU, Anamitra Saha Award by ISAE, Dr MS Randhawa Award, Best Paper and Best Lecture Awards by many national and international societies,” he told.

Singh expressed his gratitude to Gosal, senior officials, staff, faculty and students for their whole-hearted support and cooperation during his entire career at PAU.

PAU signs agreement for smart seeder technology

For the commercialisation of tractor-operated PAU smart seeder, a memorandum of agreement (MoA) was signed between PAU and Sukhraj Engineering Works, Faridkot, Punjab.

Director of research, PAU, Ajmer Singh Dhatt, and proprietor of Sukhraj Engineering Works Narinder Singh signed the MoA on behalf of their organisations.

As per the details provided by Goyal, PAU smart seeder retains the benefits of both the happy seeder and super seeder in a single machine.

PAU smart seeder places wheat seeds in a well-tilled narrow band of soil and covers the seed rows with soil, using furrow-closing rollers. This machine can be operated with a 45 to 50 hp tractor. The field capacity and fuel consumption of the machine is 0.4 ha/h and 5.5 l/acre, respectively.

Head, department of farm machinery and power engineering (FMPE), Mahesh Kumar Narang took pride in sharing that during 2021, PAU and its industry partners worked in collaboration to stop paddy straw burning under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) project initiatives.

Usha Nara, plant breeder, technology marketing and IPR cell, PAU, shared that PAU has signed 309 MoAs till date. She also added that PAU has signed 16 MoAs of the smart seeder technology with different companies/firms.