Assam man dies by suicide after stabbing woman to death

A man allegedly died by suicide after stabbing a woman to death in Assam’s Guwahati on Sunday night, police said adding that they are trying to find the motive behind the crime. The man barged into the 30-year-old woman’s house on Sunday night, carrying an iron rod and a knife. (Representative Image)

According to the local residents, the man, in his mid 30’s, barged into the 30-year-old woman’s house at 9.30pm, carrying an iron rod and a knife. He attacked the woman’s two sons first. When her husband tried to confront him, he hit him with the iron rod. He then jumped on the woman and stabbed her several times, they said.

The neighbours tried to catch the culprit but he managed to escape, and locked himself in his house, which is not far from the woman’s house. They called the police and tried to save the woman and her family members.

Deputy commissioner of police, Guwahati West, Padmanabh Baruah said that the woman and her family members were taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where the doctor declared her dead. However, her husband and two kids are out of danger, as per the latest reports.

Police started searching for the culprit and they found his body hanging at his house.

According to his friends, the man had been in an extramarital relationship with the woman for around three years and they wanted to get married.

“The lady was a mother of two sons. The elder son is 13 years old and the younger one is 8 years old. She once eloped with the man, who was unmarried. She later returned home but they kept the relationship alive secretly,” said one of his friends who did not want to be named.

His friends said that recently the woman wanted to end this relationship and he was upset about it. “He was upset but we didn’t realise that he’d take such a step,” said the person cited above.

