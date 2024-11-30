Man killed after being hit by speeding vehicle on Pataudi Road

Gurugram: A 28-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Pataudi-Gurugram Road, police said on Friday. A 28-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Pataudi-Gurugram Road, police said on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

They identified the deceased as Alok Kumar, who originally belonged to Jagdishpur in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. He lived with his wife in a rented accommodation in Sector 99.

Kumar was returning home on his scooter from a two-wheeler showroom in Pataudi when the accident took place near PS Garden in Hayatpur at about 7pm on Wednesday, police said.

Investigators citing some locals said that a car had tried to overtake the scooter when the accident occurred.

Gurugram Police public relations officer, Sandeep Kumar, said the rider was flung several feet away and sustained a severe head injury despite wearing a helmet.

“Locals arranged an ambulance and rushed him to a private hospital in Sector 90. However, he succumbed in the course of treatment. The hospital authorities alerted the police following which a team reached the facility for investigation,” he said.

The officer said that there were no CCTV cameras at the spot and they were trying to trace the suspected vehicle with the help of surveillance cameras from another location.

Based on the complaint of the deceased’s wife Kiran Devi, an FIR was registered against an unidentified car driver under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 10 police station on Thursday evening, police said, adding that the body had been handed over to the family after an autopsy.