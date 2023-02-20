Maoists kill 2 policemen in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon

Suspected Maoists shot dead two unarmed policemen while they were on their way for some work in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district on Monday.

Police superintendent Abhishek Meena identified the two as head constable Rajesh Singh Rajput and constable Anil Kumar Samrat. He added one of them died on the spot while the other succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Meena said the Maoists also set ablaze the motorcycle of the two before fleeing from the spot. “We have started a search operation in the area,” he said.

The two were attacked in an area that comes under the Maoists’ Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone.

Maoists are believed to have strengthened their presence in the zone through fresh recruitment. About 200 armed Maoists are believed to be active in the Vistaar Dalam of the MMC zone alone.

In 2021, Milind Teltumde, who headed MMC, was killed along with 25 other Maoists in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.

