Maya demands Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram

LUCKNOW: A day after the Modi government conferred Bharat Ratna on former Bihar CM and socialist icon Karpoori Thakur, BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday demanded the country’s top civilian honour for party founder Kanshi Ram.

In a series of posts on the social media platform X, Mayawati welcomed the decision of the Central Government to confer the title of Bharat Ratna upon Karpoori Thakur, who served as the Chief Minister of Bihar twice. “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to his family and all his followers for this highest civilian honour of the country,” she said.

Similarly, the contribution of Shri Kanshiram ji, the father and founder of BSP, in enabling Dalits and other neglected people live with self-respect and make them stand on their feet is historic and unforgettable. As per the wish of crores of people it is necessary to honour him with Bharat Ratna, she said.

Today, on Kapoori Thakur’s 100th birth anniversary, immense tributes are paid to the great leader who fought hard throughout his life to ensure a life of social justice and equality for the extremely backward classes in the country, especially for their constitutional rights, Mayawati added.