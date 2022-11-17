Mehbooba alleges Income Tax raids on J&K business houses ‘meant to intimidate’

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday alleged that the business community in the Union Territory is being harassed through ‘frequent raids’, citing reports of raids on Wednesday by the Income Tax department on a business group in Kashmir.

“Harassing the business community in J&K by frequent raids is yet another method to instill fear & submission,” she said in a tweet.

“People here have toiled for years through turbulent times & established these enterprises with their blood & sweat. Sad state of affairs,” she added.

The business group that was reportedly raided have interests in packaged food, hospitality, health and cement.