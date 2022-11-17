Home / Cities / Others / Mehbooba alleges Income Tax raids on J&K business houses ‘meant to intimidate’

Mehbooba alleges Income Tax raids on J&K business houses ‘meant to intimidate’

others
Published on Nov 17, 2022 07:12 PM IST

The business group that was reportedly raided by the income tax department on Wednesday have interests in packaged food, hospitality, health and cement

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. (File Photo)
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. (File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday alleged that the business community in the Union Territory is being harassed through ‘frequent raids’, citing reports of raids on Wednesday by the Income Tax department on a business group in Kashmir.

“Harassing the business community in J&K by frequent raids is yet another method to instill fear & submission,” she said in a tweet.

“People here have toiled for years through turbulent times & established these enterprises with their blood & sweat. Sad state of affairs,” she added.

The business group that was reportedly raided have interests in packaged food, hospitality, health and cement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out