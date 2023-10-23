News / Cities / Others / Mission Shakti Phase IV: Class 10 girl made incharge of police station in Agra for a day

Mission Shakti Phase IV: Class 10 girl made incharge of police station in Agra for a day

HT Correspondent, Agra
Oct 23, 2023

She was made the incharge as a part of police initiative under Mission Shakti Phase IV – a programme aimed at strengthening the women folk.

Gauri, a class 10 student of St Conrad’s Inter College was full of excitement as she took charge as head of Sikandra Police Station of Agra for a day on Monday.

Class 10 student Gauri as incharge of Sikandra Police station in Agra on Monday. (HT photo)
“We are taking up such initiative under Mission Shakti Phase IV and on Monday, we handed over the charge of Sikandra police station for a day to a class 10 student Gauri. She will be told about working of police and what specific mechanism is there at police station to ensure women safety,” said Suraj Rai, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for Agra City.

“She will be told about the measures taken to ensure woman safety. We expect her to carry this message to her school and friends. We can ensure a crime free place for women with little alertness of police as well as civilians,” he said. Gauri exhibited interest in record keeping and asked about initiatives for women security.

“I came to know about conditions and pressures under which police works day and night. Other government departments can be closed for a day, but a police station is never closed. Police work 24 hours. I feel that one should not hesitate in seeking help from police,” said Gauri.

When asked about her plans for the future she said, “I want to opt for administrative services in my life and this experience will mean a lot.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched the fourth phase of Mission Shakti on October 14. The phase focused on promoting women’s self-reliance, safety and respect.

