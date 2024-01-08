MNNIT alumnus takes charge as new CORE GM

Ashok Kumar Verma, an officer of Indian Railway Stores Service, has assumed the charge of general manager of Central Organization for Railway Electrification, (CORE)-Prayagraj recently. Ashok Kumar Verma (File photo)

An alumnus of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology- Prayagraj, he is a 1987 batch officer and has served the Indian Railways in various capacities, said SK Dwivedi, chief public relations officer, CORE-Prayagraj.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Before assuming the charge of general manager in CORE, Verma was working as principal chief material manager in North Western Railways. He has also worked as divisional railway manager of Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway and additional divisional railway manager of Jhansi Division. He also previously served as executive director Railway Stores in Railway Board, he added.

He holds a degree in civil engineering from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology- Prayagraj and an MBA degree from IIM-Kolkata. He has done his diploma in Public Procurement (Public Procurement in Multilateral Agencies funded Projects) from the Indian Railway Institute of Logistics and Material Management and PG diploma in Alternate Dispute Resolution Mechanism from National Academy of Legal Studies and Research University. He has vast experience in finance and public procurement.

After assuming charge, a meeting was convened on Monday with all senior officers at CORE-HQ and chief project directors and a detailed review of the remaining electrification works was undertaken by the new GM. He directed the officials to expeditiously complete the balance works in different projects.

In the review meeting, chief administrative officer Anupam Singhal, senior deputy general manager VK Garg, chief signal and telecommunication engineer RN Singh, principal chief engineer AK Singh Shaiwal, principal chief personnel officer KK Singh, chief electrical engineer JCS Bora and others participated.