Modi Nagar North - Meerut South RRTS operations to begin soon

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) managing director, Shalabh Goyal, inspected the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor from Meerut South Station to Sarai Kale Khan Station in Delhi on Monday. He was accompanied by the NCRTC director and other officials. NCRTC managing director Shalabh Goyal inspecting the RRTS corridor (HT Photo)

The inspection began at Meerut South Station on Monday afternoon, where construction has been completed, and Namo Bharat trains will soon commence operations. Goyal examined the station’s operational preparations and reviewed parking facilities.

Meerut Metro will also start from this station, enhancing convenience for residents travelling from Meerut South to Modipuram. The station features three platforms: two for Namo Bharat trains and one for Meerut Metro.

An 8 km section from Modi Nagar North Station to Meerut South will soon be opened to the public, allowing residents to reach Ghaziabad from Meerut South in minutes. Currently, trial runs for Namo Bharat trains are on between Modi Nagar North and Meerut South stations.

During the inspection, he interacted with the station controllers, train operators, and other operational staff to understand their daily challenges. He experienced passenger-centric facilities such as push buttons, PSD, stretcher space, and the train’s high speed.

He praised the cleanliness of the stations and urged officials to continuously improve cleanliness standards.

Currently, Namo Bharat trains operate across eight stations in the 34 km section from Sahibabad to Modi Nagar North. With the upcoming commencement of services from Modi Nagar North to Meerut South, the operational section will extend to 42 km including 9 RRTS stations.

The Delhi section of the RRTS corridor spans 14 km, with 9 km elevated and 5 km underground. The underground section includes the construction of Anand Vihar Station. The viaduct construction in the Delhi section is complete, and the three under-construction stations are nearing completion. Efforts to integrate these stations with other transport modes are also underway.