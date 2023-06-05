Woman found murdered in Prayagraj: Husband raises suspicion on neighbour; claims valuables missing from house

Dhumanganj police have lodged an FIR in connection with the murder of a sub-inspector’s wife who was found strangled to death on the third floor of her house in Shahpur Peepal Gaon area here on Sunday. (Pic for representation)

In his complaint given to police, SI Nihal Singh Yadav posted in GRP Tundla has raised suspicion on his neighbour Ghanshyam Dubey for killing his wife Pushpa Devi, 56, with the motive of loot.

A case has been registered on his complaint and further investigations are on into the case, police said.

SI Nihal Singh Yadav in his complaint said his wife was alone at home at the time of incident. Their daughter Punam called her in the morning, but her phone went switched off.

Punam then called the neighbour’s wife who went to their home to check and found Pusha Devi’s body lying on the third floor with strangulation marks on her neck and blood coming out from her nose.

Yadav in his complaint claimed that cash ₹2.90 lakh and jewellery was missing from the almirah of the house. He further alleged that one of their neighbours Ghanshyam Dubey often used to visit their home on pretext of performing puja. Dubey may have killed my wife, SI Yadav added in his complaint.

SHO of Dhumanganj police station Rajesh Kumar Maurya said an FIR has been registered on complaint of the deceased woman’s husband. The suspect will soon be questioned, he added.

It is worth mentioning that Pushpa Devi’s eldest son Vikram was in Kanpur while younger one Ravinder had gone to his in-law’s house in Jhansi. Their daughter Punam works in railways in Satna. Pushpa Devi was living alone at the house for a week.

