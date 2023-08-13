Home / Cities / Others / Muslim cleric detained in Porbandar for alleged remarks on national flag, anthem

Muslim cleric detained in Porbandar for alleged remarks on national flag, anthem

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 13, 2023 01:06 PM IST

Police said the accused has been charged with insulting the national flag, making an attempt to prevent the singing of the National Anthem and inciting hostility between groups

The Gujarat police on Saturday detained a Muslim cleric in Porbandar for an audio clip circulated on social media where he allegedly disrespected the national flag and the national anthem.

The cleric allegedly said that the Muslims should refrain from saluting the national flag and singing the national anthem. (Representative Image)
The cleric allegedly said that the Muslims should refrain from saluting the national flag and singing the national anthem. (Representative Image)

The accused Wasid Raza was arrested after a first information report (FIR) was filed against him at Kirtimandir police station based on a complaint filed by Azim Kadri, a resident of Porbandar who runs a restaurant in the city, according to Neelam Goswami, DySP, Porbandar.

The accused has been charged with insulting the national flag, making an attempt to prevent the singing of the National Anthem and inciting hostility between groups.

An Imam at Nagina Masjid in Porbandar, Raza was part of a WhatsApp group called Bahar-e-Shariat, where he was one of the admins. The members of the group would pose questions in audio format about various topics related to religion and Raza would answer them by recording audio messages.

“On January 25 and 26, two individuals raised queries—one regarding whether Muslims should hoist the national flag and, if so, whether they should salute it. To this the Maulvi replied that they can unfurl the flag but should not salute it. The second question was whether they can sing the national anthem or not. To this the cleric replied in an audio clip that Muslims should not sing the Indian National Anthem due to words like ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhata’ and ‘Jay He Jay He’. These audio clips were circulated on social media on Friday and was received by the complainant,” said Goswami.

DySP Goswami said that police are currently probing the rationale behind the Imam’s assertion that Muslims should refrain from saluting the national flag and singing the Indian national anthem due to specific terms contained within it.

Raza has been booked under sections 153, 153A, 153B (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 1 (b,c) (cause fear or alarm to public, promote enmity between one class or community against another) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act – 1971 Section 2 (showing disrespect to or brings into contempt, whether through spoken or written words, or through actions, the Indian National Flag or the Constitution of India) and Section 3 (for preventing the singing of the Indian National Anthem or causing disturbance to any assembly engaged in such singing).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out