Home / Cities / Others / No Covid death in UP in last three days: CM
Each day, that state was doing 2.5 lakh tests on an average and the positivity rate was a mere 0.01% and recovery rate 98.6%, said the CM (File photo)
Each day, that state was doing 2.5 lakh tests on an average and the positivity rate was a mere 0.01% and recovery rate 98.6%, said the CM (File photo)
others

No Covid death in UP in last three days: CM

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Covid situation was in control in UP due to concerted efforts and it was extremely heartening that no one died of Covid infection in the last three days
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 02, 2021 07:20 PM IST

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Covid situation was in control in UP due to concerted efforts and it was extremely heartening that no one died of Covid infection in the last three days.

Each day, the state was doing 2.5 lakh tests on an average and the positivity rate was a mere 0.01% and recovery rate 98.6%, he said at the Covid-19 review meeting.

“Yesterday, 58 districts did not report any fresh Covid cases, 17 districts reported fresh cases in single digit and no district reported fresh cases in double digit. In the last 24 hours, 25 fresh cases of Covid were reported and 42 patients had recovered,” said Yogi.

In July, 1.71 crore doses were administered in UP, and so far 4.84 crore doses had been administered, he added.

PM to interact with UP beneficiaries: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a direct interaction with the state on Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyana Ann Yojna on August 5. He will also interact with some of the ration card holders. The programme will be organised through video conferencing at 80 places in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.