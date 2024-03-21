 Northern Command honours brave, gallant soldiers - Hindustan Times
Northern Command honours brave, gallant soldiers

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 22, 2024 06:06 AM IST

Indian Army's Northern Command honored soldiers for bravery and service at an investiture ceremony in Prayagraj. Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar presented awards and urged all to uphold army values.

Northern Command of the Indian Army honoured its gallant and distinguished soldiers and units at an investiture ceremony held at Prayagraj Military Station, under the aegis of Red Eagle Division on Thursday. The awardees were felicitated for their exceptional bravery, commendable devotion to duty and distinguished service to the nation, said officials.

Investiture ceremony of Northern Command underway in Prayagraj on Thursday (HT)
Investiture ceremony of Northern Command underway in Prayagraj on Thursday (HT)

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar felicitated officers and soldiers of the Indian Army with gallantry and distinguished service awards for their acts of bravery beyond the call of duty and distinguished service to the nation.

He also conferred GOC-in-C Unit Appreciations to units in recognition of their exceptional professionalism and unparalleled achievements.

During the ceremony, 58 awardees were presented with medals including 45 Sena Medals (Gallantry), three Sena Medals (Distinguished), one Yudh Seva Medal and nine Vishisht Seva Medals.

In addition, 64 units were awarded Unit Citations.

On the occasion, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar congratulated awardees and exhorted all ranks to give their best in all the spheres and keep up the high traditions and values of the Indian Army. He also acknowledged the contribution of all family members of the awardees for their unstinted support to service personnel in the performance of their duties.

He also urged all ranks, ex-servicemen and their families to rededicate themselves in service of nation. The Army commander later interacted with the award winners and acknowledged their invaluable contribution in upholding the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

Many military personnel, civilian dignitaries and the proud family members of the award winners attended the ceremony, said Group Captain Samir Gangakhedkar, Public Relations Officer (Defence), Prayagraj.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Northern Command honours brave, gallant soldiers
Friday, March 22, 2024
