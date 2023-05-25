Urdu poet Munawwar Rana put on ventilator; docs say infection has spread throughout body

LUCKNOW Undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital since May 22, noted Urdu poet Munawwar Rana has been put on a ventilator after his condition deteriorated. According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital at 11 am on Thursday, an infection has spread throughout Rana’s body due to the presence of pus in his gallbladder. The renowned artiste has already been suffering from chronic health woes like kidney disease, high sugar levels, and blood pressure issues. Given his condition, Munawwar Rana’s daughter and SP leader Sumaiya has urged his fans to pray for his recovery (PTI)

Given his condition, Rana’s daughter and SP leader Sumaiya has urged his fans to pray for his recovery. In a Facebook post, she wrote, “Please pray for my father. He is in the ICU and fighting fatal diseases. Pray for father.” She also released a video on Wednesday night informing her followers of his poor health condition.

In the video message, Sumaiya said, “My father’s health has not been good for the last few days. He has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Lucknow. He had abdominal pain during dialysis. Due to this, the doctor admitted him to the hospital. The CT scan has revealed that there is some problem with his gall bladder. Surgery was also performed on him. He is currently on ventilator support.”

She added, “At present, my father is under the supervision of doctors and his treatment is ongoing. Doctors are trying to reduce the spread of the infection. The next 72 hours are very critical. Hope Papa gets well soon.”

Munawwar Rana suffered an infection in his lungs and throat in 2017. After this, he was admitted to SG-PGI, Lucknow. Both his knees have also been operated on. Besides, he was on dialysis for many years before this. Due to his kidney problems, he was also undergoing treatment in Delhi.

Notably, Rana was conferred with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014. However, he returned the award in 2015, alleging that the BJP government was increasing intolerance in society. He also made headlines during the farmers’ agitation by saying that the Parliament House should be demolished and reduced to the ground. Previously, during the anti-CAA protests, Rana, along with his daughter, supported the protestors.