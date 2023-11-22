On Thin Ice! Lack of speed control putting young skaters at risk near Janeshwar Mishra in Lucknow

LUCKNOW In the aftermath of a tragic incident resulting in the demise of a nine-year-old skater on G20 Road, concerns mount over the absence of crucial safety infrastructure near Janeshwar Mishra Park. Crossing ahead of Kalindi Park in Vrindavan Yojana (HT Photo)

In response to the child’s untimely death, classes have been suspended for two days across four academies offering skating lessons. These academies operate in the parking area at Janeshwar Mishra Park, Gate No. 6, designated by the Lucknow Development Authority.

Despite the temporary suspension of classes, the current safety measures for the multitude of children practicing roller skating in the area remain minimal. Apart from the presence of coaches and parents, no additional safety precautions are in place to safeguard the well-being of the children.

The Janeshwar Mishra Park stretch leading to G20 Road is notorious for overspeeding vehicles, particularly due to the wide and winding nature of the road, which is not a residential area. Unfortunately, the road outside Gate No. 6 lacks adequate speed breakers and rumble strips, posing a significant risk to pedestrians and skaters.

While coaches refrain from taking young skaters onto the streets for practice, their precautions are limited to having two additional coaches on bikes tailing the group to anticipate and avoid potential dangers. Coach Aakash said, “Even when we venture onto the streets with skaters, we primarily choose senior participants involved in competitive events. We closely monitor them on bikes to prevent collisions with oncoming traffic.”

Coach Ishaan Raj Singh highlighted that Marine Drive is the preferred location for street practice due to its gated nature and absence of traffic. G20 Road is not a favored training ground for the coaches. Unfortunately, the area lacks sufficient security personnel during practice hours, relying solely on one regular park security guard and one parking assistant. The safety of children in training is entrusted entirely to the vigilance of coaches and parents.