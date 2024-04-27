Over 200 houses damaged in Tripura due to thunderstorm

At least 241 houses were damaged at two places of Unakoti district of Tripura due to thunderstorm during the wee hours of Saturday, said a report from the State Emergency Operation Centre. There is no report of any death or injury in the incidents as of now. (Representative Image)

According to the report, at least 12 houses fully and 176 houses partly damaged at Kailasahar while another 49 houses partly and four houses severely damaged at Kumarghat in Unakoti district due to thunderstorm.

Earlier this month, two persons died from electrocution while over 700 houses were damaged due to northwesterlies and thunderstorms at different parts of Tripura.

The Meteorological Department has predicted hot and humid weather to prevail at many places in the state. Light or moderate rainfall may occur at a few places in the state in the next 24 hours.