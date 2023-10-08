Over 4,000 people in 4 district affected by fresh floods in Assam

Over 4000 people in 20 villages across four districts of Assam have been affected by the fresh floods caused by heavy rainfall, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). At least 168 flood affected people have taken shelter in five relief camps, it said on Saturday. A large part of Guwahati, especially the low-lying areas,has been struggling with flood water for the last three days. (PTI)

Minister of Housing, Urban Affairs and Irrigation, Ashok Singhal on Friday visited the flood affected areas of Guwahati. He said that heavy rainfall is one of the major reasons behind the floods. “In last 48 hours, Guwahati has received 167.80mm of rainfall. In comparison, we had 171.00mm rainfall in the entire month of September,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He said that the receding of water was delayed due to several trees falling in the Bharalu River, which have decreased the outflow of rainwater into the river.

The state government has asked its officers and employees to make continuous efforts to drain the water accumulated in the city of Guwahati, according to Singhal.

“All department officials are working tirelessly to fight the situation and ensure relief to the citizens of Guwahati. We seek the cooperation of all citizens in our efforts,” Singhal said.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday chaired a meeting in Guwahati and discussed several issues regarding the floods.

According to the chief minister’s office, various aspects related to the floods, including rainfall data, satellite imagery, and other contributing factors, were discussed in the meeting.

Sarma has issued directives to government officials to swiftly implement a series of mitigation measures aimed at alleviating the impact of flooding in the region, according to CMO, Assam.

Sarma later wrote on X, “We will strengthen the rivulet system around the city, which shall help mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall in a short duration.”

