Over 45K new voters added to list in past three months

Prayagraj has witnessed an increase in number of voters during the last three months. As per the new voter list issued by the District Election Office, the district has recorded an increase of 45,965 voters. As per the list issued constituency wise, Allahabad West Assembly Constituency shows the highest increase in voters. Number of women voters has increased in Allahabad North and South assembly constituencies while transgenders have decreased in majority of assembly constituencies as per the recent list. (Pic for representation)

The District Election Office had issued a list of voters this year on January 23. As per the list Prayagraj then had total number of 46,64,519 voters that included 25,27,676 male voters and 2,136,224 women voters. However, many people have still got left out from being included in the list.

The Election Commission this time introduced a new arrangement under which youths who have attained the age of 18 years even 10 days before the last day of nomination process, may apply to become a voter. As per the new rule, the names of new voters were added to the list till April 27 and a new list was issued.

As per the new list, Prayagraj at present has 47,10,484 voters. The new list has 25,51,812 men and 21,58,152 women voters who will decide the fate of candidates on May 25.

In Allahabad North, 2,133 males and 2,271 women voters have increased while in Allahabad South 1,988 males and 2,202 women voters have increased.

Number of transgender voters have decreased in nine among 12 assembly constituencies in Prayagraj. The list shows that 99 transgender voters have decreased in Prayagraj. In the list issued in January, the list had 619 transgenders, but the new list has only 520 of them. The number has decreased in nine constituencies except Soraon, Meja and Allahabad South assembly constituency. As per the current list of voters, Allahabad South has highest 130 transgender voters.

As per new voter list issued constituency wise on May 6:

Phaphamau has 369134 voters (199783 male, 169313 females, 38 transgenders). The constituency recorded an increase of 3131 voters.

Soraon has 3,83,461 voters (2,05,550 male, 177875 female, 36 transgenders. The constituency recorded an increase of 3386 voters. Phulpur has 413463 voters ( 2,26,057 male, 1,87,346 females, 60 transgenders). 3438 voters increased in the constituency. Pratappur has 412802 voters (222688 male, 190077 female, 37 transgenders) . Increase in voters- 4088.

Handia has 4,04,909 voters (2,18,761 male, 1,86,099 female, 49 transgenders. Increase in voters-4,098

Meja has 3,34,248 voters ( 1,83,742 male, 1,50,487 females, 19 transgenders) Increase in voters- 3,267.

Karachhana has 3,67,372 voters (198787 male, 168534 females, 51 transgenders) Increase in voters-4,357.

Allahabad West has 465810 voters (253086 male, 212711 females, 13 transgenders) increase in voters- 5,605.

Allahabad North has 435175 voters ( 237544 male, 197582 females, 49 transgenders) Increase in voters- 4,375.

Allahabad South has 418344 voters (226523 male, 191691 females, 130 transgenders) Increase in voters- 4,292.

Bara has 3,44,825 voters (184967 male, 159845 females, 13 transgenders) Increase in voters- 3,685.

Koraon has 3,60,941 voters ( 1,94,324 male, 1,66,592 females, transgenders 25). Increase in voters- 2,343.