Over 55 crore released for 26 projects of Mahakubh-2025

To speed up the projects proposed for Mahakumbh-2025, the state government has released an amount of ₹55.20 crore for 26 projects of the mega religious event. The government released the entire budget for all these projects in a single instalment, informed officials. With the release of funds, these projects would now proceed full steam ahead, informed Mahakumbh Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand confirming the development. Among the projects for which the budget has been released include an amount of ₹ 10.02 crore for four roads of the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, ₹ 28.86 crore for 18 projects of the health department, ₹ 7.97 crore for three projects of the forest department and ₹ 4.51 crore for one project of the Prayagraj Mela Authority.

The work and funds that have been given to the health department include the construction of two new toilets of a block and the renovation of toilets in all the wards of Beli Hospital. An amount of ₹1.62 crore has been released for the same. ₹73 lakh will be spent on renovation of a 40-bed ward and parking near gate number two of Beli Hospital. A total of ₹2.46 crore has been released for a 3-bed night shelter on the Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) hospital’s first floor and for 20 new private wards near OT, an amount of ₹4.62 crore has been released.

A total of ₹1.94 crore for road construction and shed, ₹1.04 crore for kitchen, ₹2.41 crore for STP and sewer line, amount of ₹74.77 lakhs have been released for expanding the blood bank. An amount of ₹1.66 crore has been released for STP at Dufferin, ₹4.63 crore for parking, OPD room and night shelter, ₹41.34 lakh for laundry building and ₹24.43 for repair of night shelter and gateway for ambulance personnel has been released by the government. Whereas in Colvin Hospital, ₹94.72 lakh were released for emergency expansion, ₹2.94 crore for construction of 14 new private wards, ₹57.23 lakh for road construction and ₹51.89 lakh for sewer lines.

The funds have been released for Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) wherein ₹64.89 lakh has been released for construction of balance yard, RCC camp and for an overhead water tank at Jhunsi. An amount of ₹80.85 lakh for construction of Muratganj bus station, ₹62.44 lakh for development of balance yard at GM Camp Rajapur and dormitory have also been released.

The funds have also been released for constructions that will be undertaken by the PMC, for which ₹4.65 crore has been released for road and footpath from Balson crossing to Colonelganj Inter College and from Kundan Guest House to Matiyara and Alopishankar temple ₹1.90 crore for improvement of Kakraha Ghat road and Banyan Ghat road in Meerapur. A total of ₹1.58 crore for the road from the old toll to workshop located in Naini, Jahangirabad, ₹1.88 crore has been released for the improvement of road, footpath and drain from Rasulabad Ghat in Zone-3 to Sangam Vatika via Jwala Devi School, Mehdauri gaon.

For the funds released for forest department, ₹3.62 crore for tree guards and plantation on the bank along river Ganga in Jhunsi, Phaphamau, Naini, ₹1.15crore for putting iron tree guards and plantation in the urban area, plantation in 20 hectares along the roads of Saraswati HiTech City will be used.

In addition to this, an amount of ₹4.51 crore has been released for the guest house of Prayagraj Mela Authority in Georgetown. Four rooms and a seating area for officers will be developed here.

