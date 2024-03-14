Painter working without safety harnesses falls to death, 2 booked

Gurugram: A contractor and a house owner were charged with death by negligence and booked after a painter who was working without a safety harness fell to death in a Gurgaon village in Sector-6 on Wednesday afternoon, police said on Thursday. A contractor and a house owner were charged with death by negligence and booked after a painter who was working without a safety harness fell to death in a Gurgaon village in Sector-6 on Wednesday afternoon. (Representational Image)

The deceased has been identified as Farid Khan of Khamni village in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh and lived with his three brothers in a rented accommodation at Sector-12 in the city.

Investigators said that Khan was asked to carry out painting work on the second floor of the under-construction house when he lost his balance and fell at about 12.15pm.

According to the police, neither the contractor nor the owner of the house who was getting it built had ensured that the workers, who were dangerously engaged in carrying out construction work near the ledges, were provided with safety harnesses to keep themselves hooked.

Investigators said neither the contractor nor the house owner had made any arrangements to fix a safety net around the building to save any falling worker.

A senior police officer said that Khan was instantly killed and the other workers at the site alerted his family and the police control room about the incident.

“Police soon reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy after initial investigation. The contractor and the house owner could not be traced,” he said.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that necessary action will be taken against the duo only after thorough investigation.

Based on the complaint of the deceased’s brother Raheesh Khan, an FIR was registered against the contractor and the owner under Sections 34 (common intention), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 336 (act endangering human life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-5 police station.