 Painter working without safety harnesses falls to death, 2 booked - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / Painter working without safety harnesses falls to death, 2 booked

Painter working without safety harnesses falls to death, 2 booked

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 15, 2024 06:10 AM IST

Investigators said that Khan was asked to carry out painting work on the second floor of the under-construction house when he lost his balance and fell at about 12.15pm

Gurugram: A contractor and a house owner were charged with death by negligence and booked after a painter who was working without a safety harness fell to death in a Gurgaon village in Sector-6 on Wednesday afternoon, police said on Thursday.

A contractor and a house owner were charged with death by negligence and booked after a painter who was working without a safety harness fell to death in a Gurgaon village in Sector-6 on Wednesday afternoon. (Representational Image)
A contractor and a house owner were charged with death by negligence and booked after a painter who was working without a safety harness fell to death in a Gurgaon village in Sector-6 on Wednesday afternoon. (Representational Image)

The deceased has been identified as Farid Khan of Khamni village in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh and lived with his three brothers in a rented accommodation at Sector-12 in the city.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Investigators said that Khan was asked to carry out painting work on the second floor of the under-construction house when he lost his balance and fell at about 12.15pm.

According to the police, neither the contractor nor the owner of the house who was getting it built had ensured that the workers, who were dangerously engaged in carrying out construction work near the ledges, were provided with safety harnesses to keep themselves hooked.

Investigators said neither the contractor nor the house owner had made any arrangements to fix a safety net around the building to save any falling worker.

A senior police officer said that Khan was instantly killed and the other workers at the site alerted his family and the police control room about the incident.

“Police soon reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy after initial investigation. The contractor and the house owner could not be traced,” he said.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that necessary action will be taken against the duo only after thorough investigation.

Based on the complaint of the deceased’s brother Raheesh Khan, an FIR was registered against the contractor and the owner under Sections 34 (common intention), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 336 (act endangering human life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-5 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On