Paramour held for woman’s murder

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jan 29, 2024 07:58 AM IST

The 40-year-old woman was missing for a day and the postmortem examination of the body revealed that she was strangled, police said.

The Airport police here nabbed the paramour for the murder of an Asha worker whose body was found lying near Sasur Khaderi river on January 21.

Police officials said Asha worker Geeta Devi went missing on January 20 and the next day her body was found lying near the river. Geeta’s mobile and other belongings were also missing. On the complaint of her husband, an FIR was registered against unidentified miscreants.

ACP Varun Kumar said investigations were carried out through mobile surveillance and questioning the suspects. Following a tip off on Saturday night, police arrested one Tribhuwan Singh aka Majhila who later confessed to have murdered Geeta.

Tribhuwan informed police during questioning that he had been having an affair with Geeta for the past many years. He, however, suspected Geeta was also having an affair with someone else to which he objected and they had an argument over the issue.

Angry over her alleged affair, Tribhuwan called Geeta near the river and strangled her before dumping her body in the bushes. On his confession, police recovered the woman’s mobile, purse, slippers and some cash. The accused is also the relative of the murdered woman, ACP added.

