PM Modi to address Tripura rally on April 17

AGARTALA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to travel to Tripura on April 17, the last day of campaigning for the first phase of polling on April 19, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said. Agartala: People attend an election campaign rally of Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma and BJP candidate from West Tripura constituency Biplab Kumar Deb ahead of Lok Sabha elections, (PTI FILE)

Tripura BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said PM Modi will address an election meeting at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala at 1pm on April 17. Union home minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit the state on April 15,

“He (PM) fulfilled all the promises that he made to people including HIRA (Highways, Airways, Railways and Airways) model of development,” said Chakraborty. He added that Amit Shah who previously had to reschedule his April 7 visit, would travel to the state on April 15 and was tentatively likely to address a rally at Kumarghat (Unakoti district).

Tripura’s two Lok Sabha seats, West Tripura and East Tripura, are scheduled to vote on April 19 and April 26, respectively.