Smart City initiative: ‘Neki Ki Deewar’ to help cut down waste generation in Sangam city

In a bid to promote the culture of ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’ (RRR) among the residents of Sangam city and thereby help conserve environment, the Prayagraj municipal corporation has come up with a project to set up centres across the city where the residents can donate items that they no longer need. The first RRR centre named ‘Neki ki Deewar’ of Sangam city in Civil Lines. (HT Photo)

Named ‘RRR centres’ or ‘Neki Ki Deewar’ (wall of kindness), they would be set up near temples, parks as well as at the Sangam and other such places.

Such centres would allow denizens to donate old products and items ranging from clothes, woolens to electric and electronic gadgets that are still in good condition and which they no longer need. They could be used by the needy people like the homeless and destitute, said Chandra Mohan Garg, Prayagraj municipal commissioner and CEO of Prayagraj Smart City Limited.

The first such centre out of the proposed 10 to be opened in the first phase under the Prayagraj Smart City initiative has started functioning near the Hanuman temple in Civil Lines.

The ‘RRR’ initiative is expected to cut down the generation of avoidable waste and help keep the city cleaner, he said.

Garg said that the centres have been named ‘Neki ki Deewar’ so that people get motivated to cooperate in this kind and well-intentioned move. “We are urging good Samaritans, social, religious and cultural organisations and common citizens to cooperate to make this new initiative successful,” he added.

Besides, four mobile RRR centres would also be opened in the Sangam area, he explained.

In these centres, space will be given for people to donate worn or old clothes besides space to put other items such as books, toys, shoes and slippers besides any other thing they believe others could use.

Mission manager of the Prayagraj Smart City Project Sanjeev Kumar Sinha said that the cooperation of citizens is vital to make this charitable initiative aimed at promoting sustainable practices towards eliminating plastic and e-waste successful. He said that items which are not taken by needy people from these centres will be recycled and shaped into other useful products.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON