Punjab sees ‘severe cold day’ as max temp drops 8 notches below normal

Punjab experienced a ‘severe cold day’ on Sunday as the maximum temperature dropped nearly eight notches below normal in many parts of the state. Hazy conditions also prevailed through the day with the upper layer of fog blocking sunlight. Gurdaspur was the warmest in the state with a high of 13°C while SBS Nagar was the coldest with a 3.1°C. (HT File)

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the country’s nodal weather agency, Amritsar recorded a maximum of 9.3°C, which is 8.3 degrees below normal.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Patiala was also under the grip of severe cold, recording a maximum of 10.7°C, Ludhiana recorded a high of 12.4°C, Pathankot 11.2, Ferozepur 10.1, while Faridkot recorded a maximum of 10.5°C.

Gurdaspur was the warmest in the state with a high of 13°C while SBS Nagar was the coldest with a 3.1°C.

AK Singh, the head of IMD Chandigarh, said, “Punjab will not get any relief from severe cold and dense fog conditions for the next few days. The maximum temperatures, in the state, are way below normal, thereby creating severe cold day conditions. Until the sun comes out, the maximum temperatures will remain low.”

He added that a ‘red alert’ has already been issued for Monday in wake of the prevailing conditions.

Notably, a “cold day” is declared when the minimum temperature is below 10 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature drops 4.5 notches below the normal.

“Cold to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue in parts of Punjab till January 23, and cold day conditions in isolated pockets of the state on January 24 and 25,” reads the IMD forecast.

IMD officials said that jet stream winds — of the order of 140-160 knots at 12.6km above mean sea level — were prevailing over the plains of North India. “It is leading to subsidence of cold air and enhancing cold wave and cold day conditions over North India. Similar intensity of jet stream is likely to continue during next 3-4 days,” said an IMD official.

Hisar coldest in Haryana at 2.8°C

In Haryana, Hisar was the coldest at 2.8°C. Its maximum temperature settled at 11°C, nine notches below normal. The state’s other cities including Ambala, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Sirsa, and Jhajjar were also swept by intense cold during the day, with maximum temperatures settling at 10.3°C, 11.4°C, 11.5°C, 11°C and 12.1°C, respectively.

Earlier, during the night, biting cold also swept Faridabad, which recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5°C. The minimum temperature in Bhiwani was recorded at 3.9°C, Jhajjar at 4.1°C and Fatehabad, Gurugram and Rohtak at 4.6 degrees each.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 9.4°C, nine notches below normal. The minimum temperature in Chandigarh settled at 5.2 degrees Celsius.

(With PTI inputs)