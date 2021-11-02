Punjab’s ban on normal crackers goes up in smoke

Ludhiana Amid rising concern over deteriorating air quality, the ban imposed on sale and use of traditional firecrackers in the state turned has out to be a damp squib. The sale of banned crackers is on with impunity across the state, with enforcement missing. Ludhiana, Kurali Amritsar, Bathinda and several other cities and districts are selling crackers, despite the state government’s October 26 orders.

In its order routed through the department of science, technology and environment, the government had cited orders from the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal. Citing rising pollution levels, the order said that only green crackers, which are manufactured without using barium salts or compounds of antimony, lithium, mercury arsenic, lead or strontium, chromate, were allowed for sale and use in the state.

Wholesalers and traders dealing in traditional crackers claim that it is not feasible to introduce green crackers in the market by announcing restrictions just around a week before Diwali. “Green crackers are much costlier than the traditional crackers available in the market. Even if we had got them, sale will have dropped drastically,” a trader said.

A Jalandhar wholesale trader, requesting anonymity, said, “The government should start the process of introducing green crackers by imposing a ban on the manufacturing of traditional crackers and promote green crackers. Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu is hub of cracker manufacturing.”

“People are excited to celebrate Diwali as the pandemic played spoilsport last year. Only a few varieties of crackers are available in the market and this ban, if properly enforced, will dampen the festive mood,” said another dealer.

The traders in a temporary cracker market established in the Grain Market near the Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana said, “Some local companies have started pasting stickers of green crackers on normal boxes, as it is difficult for even department officials to differentiate between the two categories.The ban will also result in losses to traders, who have stocked the traditional crackers in large quantities.”

Lambasting the authorities for allegedly making hollow claims just to save their skin before the NGT and the courts, environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal said nothing is done to enforce the laws at ground level.

“I appeal to residents to stop polluting the environment in the name of religion and festivals. The money wasted on crackers can be used to help the needy,” Seechewal said.

Passing the buck for enforcement of norms to the district administration, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) member secretary Krunesh Garg said, “The PPCB has just been tasked with monitoring air quality and action has to be taken by the district administration in their respective areas.”

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma maintained that checking was being done and only Green Crackers are being allowed for sale in the district.