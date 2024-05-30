Rajkot fire: 18 Gujarat gaming zone owners booked for lapses

The Gujarat Police on Wednesday booked owners of 18 recreation facilities across the state for allegedly running without valid permissions, in a major crackdown on such centres days after 28 people were killed in a fire at a Rajkot gaming arcade. Debris being removed from the gaming zone site in Gujarat’s Rajkot where a major fire broke out on May 25. (PTI Photo)

On May 25, a welding spark triggered the blaze at the TRP Game Zone, gutting the facility in minutes. Investigations revealed that the arcade, which was teeming with families at the time of the tragedy, was operating without safety equipment or a clearance.

Gujarat minister of state for home, Harsh Sanghavi, after holding a meeting with state DGP Vikas Sahay and other senior officers in Gandhinagar, has directed all police commissioners and superintendents of police to register FIRs against the managements of illegal game zones, an official release said. Sanghavi instructed the police officers to register FIRs against the owners of the game zones running without fire NOCs or other mandatory licenses and permissions, it stated.

In Rajkot city, police sealed eight game zones, including a water park, and registered cases against their owners for operating without any permission, police said, adding FIRS were registered under section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and under provisions of the Gujarat Police Act.

In Ahmedabad, police sealed four such illegal game zones and filed cases against their owners, said police commissioner GS Malik. “As per the law, game zones are first required to take various NOCs regarding fire safety as well as electrical and mechanical safety. They need to get permission from the police by showing these NOCs. None of these four game zones had acquired our permission before starting their operations,” he said.

In Surat, a total of six game zones situated in Rander, Pal, Umara and Vesu areas were sealed and complaints were registered against their owners for running these facilities without valid permissions, police said.

Court issues notice to SIT

A Gujarat court has sought a report from the Special Investigation Team probing the TRP game zone fire on a petition seeking registration of criminal cases against the IPS and IAS officers who were transferred, and others who were suspended after the tragedy.

The ‘criminal inquiry plea’ sought First Information Reports (FIRs) against Rajkot police commissioner Raju Bhargava, municipal commissioner Anand Patel, and two IPS officers who were transferred, and nine officials who were suspended after the May 25 incident which claimed 27 lives.