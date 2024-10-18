RSS foundation centenary next year: Bhagwat’s 10-day Mathura visit begins today; milestone goals set to be discussed

Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dr Mohan Bhagwat will reach Mathura on Saturday on a 10-day visit to the temple town. During the visit, special deliberations will be held regarding the organisational goals set for the Sangh’s centenary, to be achieved by Vijayadashami 2025. Mohan Bhagwat (HT File Photo)

Sunil Ambekar, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in his statement earlier on the RSS website, had stated that the meeting in Parkham village near the temple town will also discuss the “organisational goals” to be achieved by next year, when the RSS completes 100 years of foundation.

The 10-day schedule will include the two-day Akhil Bhartiya Karyakari Mandal (national executive) meeting to be organised on October 25 and 26 at Parkham. Mohan Bhagwat will also review the ongoing developments at the Cow Research and Training Centre here in Mathura.

Sah Prant Prachar Pramukh for Braj Prant and media incharge for the meet of RSS here in the temple city of Mathura, Kirti, said that Bhagwat will stay in Mathura till October 28 at Deendayal Gau Vigyan Anushandhan Evam Prashikshan Kendra in Parkham village in Mathura.

“The schedule of this national level meet is of eight to nine days and various sessions will begin from Sunday onwards and office-bearers and teams of Prants all over will reach on October 22. On October 23 and 24, training sessions will be held before the two-day Akhil Bhartiya Karyakari Mandal (national executive) meet to be organised on October 25 and 26,” he said.

This meet is usually organised before Diwali every year and discusses issues raised by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during his address made on occasion of Vijaya Dashmi (Dusshera).

Prant and Sah Sanghchalaks, Karyawah and Pracharaks from 46 Prants of the organisation will be attending the meet which will also have Sar Karyawah Dattatrya Hosbelle and all Sah Sarkaryawah and heads of All India level segments.

The two-day meet will outline plans and their implementation in light of issues raised by RSS chief in his address on Vijaya Dashmi and will also discuss issues and developments currently ongoing in the nation. The meet will also assess progress in the annual plan as outlined during Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha meet held in March 2024.

To ensure proper arrangements, recently Agra division commissioner Ritu Maheshwari visited Parkham and gave essential guidelines for the upcoming events.