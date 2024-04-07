SAD alone is the voice of Punjab, Panth: Sukhbir

Ludhiana : Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday appealed to Punjabis to support the “voice of Punjab and Panth” – the SAD – and defeat the parties of Delhi to bring the focus back on Punjab and Punjabis. Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal with party leaders and workers during the ongoing Punjab Bachao Yatra being taking out from Raikot and Jagraon in Ludhiana on Saturday.

Attacking the rival parties during the “Punjab Bachao Yatra” in Jagraon and Raikot of Ludhiana, the SAD chief said like the Congress which had attacked Darbar Sahib, chief minister Bhagwant Mann had ordered an attack on Gurdwara Akal Bunga at Sultanpur Lodhi.

Cautioning the people against the Congress and AAP, Sukhbir said: “Bhagwant Mann imposed NSA against our youth in the same manner as the Congress.”

Asserting that the SAD was the only party which stood for the welfare of all sections of people, be it the poor, farmers and trade and industry, Sukhbir said: “We have consistently demonstrated our commitment to ameliorating the lot of the poor and farmers by bringing the schemes like aata-daal and shagun besides free power for farmers. We are also responsible for introducing old age pensions in the state.”

Accompanied by senior leader SR Cler in Jagraon and Balwinder Singh Sandhu in Raikot, Sukhbir said both the Congress and AAP had done nothing for the state. “I am on record of having asked the Congress legislature party leader on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha to name one big development work done by the erstwhile Congress government and received an answer that the government did patchwork of roads. This AAP government has not even done patchwork of roads, all of which are in a shambles as also are civic amenities in all towns and cities,” he said.

Stating that both the Congress and AAP were in an unholy alliance, Sukhbir said: “Attempts are being made to befool Punjabis with a mock fight in Punjab, even as chief minister Bhagwant Mann is sharing stages with the Congress in Delhi.”