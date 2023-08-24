Electric cars, e-bikes sales surge in Sangam city

With the sale of electric cars showing an upward trend these days, it appears the Sangam city is gradually shifting to adopt a more environment-friendly mode of transport. e-vehicle charging point (Pic for representation)

Known for their ability to traverse up to 300 kilometres on a single charge, electric cars are also economically viable compared to their gasoline and diesel counterparts, in the long run.

The transformation from a single model offered by the car manufacturers till last year in Prayagraj market to the current three-model lineup underscores the manufacturer’s response to consumer preferences.

Remarkably, the records of the Regional Transport Office (RTO)-Prayagraj for the months of May, June, and July of the current financial year 2023-2024 shows a total of 54 electric cars that have been registered here. This marks a 13-fold increase from the previous year’s modest count of four e-cars registered, RTO officials share.

Sale of electric two-wheelers too have risen in the district. Records show that last year a total of 24 electric two-wheelers were registered but the number has already reached 702 this FY.

Notably, a showroom in Civil lines has emerged as a testament to this shift, consistently averaging sales of 15 to 17 electric cars every month this FY. This surge in demand has inevitably led to a waiting period of approximately a month post-booking for these eco-friendly cars, highlighting the growing eagerness among consumers.

Substantial savings and allure of electric vehicles are accompanied by tangible benefits for consumers. This includes a government subsidy amounting to ₹1 lakh and a complete waiver of the RTO registration fee that results in total savings of up to ₹2.5 lakh for buyers.

“The demand for electric vehicles has increased rapidly in Prayagraj. This includes both two- wheelers and four-wheelers. Behind this is government subsidy and exemption in RTO registration, which people are taking advantage of,” said Rajiv Chaturvedi, assistant regional transport officer, Prayagraj.

Furthermore, the convenience of recharging at home presents an appealing prospect. With appropriate grounding and a 15-ampere socket, the vehicles can be charged conveniently within the household premises. A single full charge requires 40 units of electricity, equipping the car to cover an impressive 300-kilometre distance.

The district also offers three public charging points, one each at Civil Lines, Sulem Sarai and Gohania.

