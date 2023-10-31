Sangam city techie named IET fellow

Now based in California but hailing from Sangam city, semiconductor expert Suyash Ranjan has earned international recognition by being granted the prestigious title of Fellow by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET). Suyash Ranjan (HT File Photo)

The IET, headquartered in the United Kingdom, stands as one of the world’s largest and most respected professional engineering organisations. It awards fellowship to only a small percentage of IET members who have risen to the top of their field by demonstrating extraordinary achievements in engineering, technology, or related disciplines.

With a professional career spanning over 19 years, Ranjan, 42, of Beli Road area of Prayagraj, has made significant contributions to the semiconductor industry, both in India and the United States. Over the course of his career, he has been involved in various technological innovations and advancements, and his contributions to the field are evidenced by the numerous patents granted to him in countries including the US, China, Taiwan, Japan, UK, France, and Germany, for which he is listed as an inventor or a co-inventor.

IET’s fellowship is a testament to Ranjan’s outstanding work in the field and the significant impact of his innovations, which have led to technological advancements. Furthermore, Ranjan holds the distinction of being a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), one of the world’s largest technical professional organisations devoted to advancing technology.

His technical prowess has led to invitations to serve as a reviewer for prestigious international journals. He has also co-chaired international conferences and served as a technical committee member for various semiconductor conferences in the United States and abroad.

Additionally, esteemed US universities have sought his expertise as a judge for design contests and symposiums. Born in the city of Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj, Ranjan achieved an impressive feat by securing a high All India Rank in the highly competitive IIT-JEE examination. This achievement earned him admission to pursue Electronics and Electrical Communication engineering at the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, where he graduated with honors in 2004. His academic journey continued with a Master of Science degree in Computer Engineering from Syracuse University, USA, where he attained a perfect GPA of 4.0/4.0, the highest attainable at US universities. IET’s bestowing Suyash Ranjan as a Fellow highlights his technology expertise, remarkable achievements, and contributions to engineering and technology.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!