South Delhi Municipal Corporation to procure electric sweeping machines

In a first, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) plans to purchase four electric mechanical sweeping machines at an estimated cost of ₹4, 72,50,000 before the onset of winter, when air pollution emerges as a major concern--a proposal for which has already been cleared by the civic body’s standing committee, said officials aware of the development.

“The machines are compact and smaller in size than the diesel-run sweepers and ideal for use on roads less than 60ft. The machines are 1.5 cubic metres in size as compared to diesel-run sweepers, which measure around 4.5 to 6 cubic metres,” said a senior SDMC official, who did not wish to be named.

Currently, the civic body has 24 diesel-run mechanical sweepers. The proposal will now be placed in the corporation’s House for a final approval. The switch from diesel to electric mechanical sweepers has been made to opt for environment-friendly alternatives to mitigate dust, says the proposal.

The SDMC claims to be the first civic body across the country to purchase these electrical machines. “Since this is a new technology, only a few companies are making these prototypes. It will take around three months, after getting the final approval, to procure these machines. However, we plan to do it before the onset of winter,” said the official.

The battery-run machines will be charged at the several charging stations already set up by the civic body. A prototype of the machine was tested at Rajouri Garden market, said the official.

Colonel (retd) B K Oberoi, chairman of SDMC’s standing committee, said it’s a major switch towards a clean fuel, which has become the need of the hour. “The SDMC is the first civic body to purchase these machines in the country. This is just a start towards using more electric-run equipment, which can help reduce the carbon footprint in the Capital. These machines are more effective and efficient in sucking up dust and has a good battery life of five years,” said Oberoi.

As per the proposal, the machines will be purchased with the funds the SDMC receives under the Urban Development Fund (granted by the central government). However, it’s operational and maintenance cost of around ₹10,00, 26, 280 for a period of five years will be borne by the corporation itself.