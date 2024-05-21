SP promoted mafiosi, criminals: UP Dy-CM Pathak

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak targeted the Congress and Samajwadi Party while addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Sangam Lal Gupta, at Lachhipur Bazar, in Raniganj area of Pratapgarh, on Tuesday. UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak addressing a rally in Pratapgarh on Tuesday (HT Photo)

Pathak said that the Samajwadi Party created a mafia in every district during its rule to grab lands and houses of people. Samajwadi Party kept promoting mafiosi and criminals and ordered firing on Ram Bhakts, while the Congress called Lord Ram a mythological figure.

Under the Samajwadi Party rule, kidnapping was a business, he said.

“Congress committed so many scams that India was defamed as a country of scams. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the image of the country and provided houses, water and toilets to people. Today, there are more BJP workers than the total population of Pakistan,” Pathak said while adding that law and order in Uttar Pradesh is on the top.

President of Mahan Dal Keshav Dev Maurya said that this (election) is the selection for further bolstering the country. Narendra Modi is working for the development of the country and so it is our responsibility to make him Prime Minister for the third time.

BJP district president Ashish Srivastava, MLA Rajendra Maurya, former minister Shivkant Ojha and others were present in the meeting.