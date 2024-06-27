Three wagons of goods train derail near Prayagraj Junction

Three wagons of a goods train going towards Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction from Kanpur derailed at Niranjan Railway Bridge near Prayagraj Junction at around 3.07 pm on Wednesday. The derailed wagons of the goods train in Prayagraj. (HT)

The incident caused chaos for some hours. The trains on Delhi-Howrah route were stopped through control room.

Six tracks pass at the spot where the incident took place. While Delhi-Howrah route was completely restricted, the movement of trains on Prayagraj -Varanasi, Prayagraj -Lucknow and Pratapgarh was also disturbed. Senior railway officials reached the spot along with technical team after receiving information and started repair works. At around 3.45 pm, the wagons were removed from the track using gas cutters. A part of the goods train was moved towards Chheoki while another was taken to Prayagraj Junction.

Meanwhile, Gorakhpur Vande Bharat was sent to Prayagraj junction through alternate track. Allahabad division PRO Amit Kumar Singh said technical teams rushed to the spot and started repair works immediately. The route was cleared soon on Delhi-Howrah down track, he added.