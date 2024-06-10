Tripura panchayat poll likely to be held by August first week, says EC

The three-tier panchayat poll in Tripura is expected to be held either by last week of July or first week of August, said state election commissioner S. Chaudhuri while speaking to the media on Monday. According to the draft voters’ list, there are nearly 12,95,086 voters, however, the list would be finalised by June 24. (Representational Image)

The poll is to be held at 6,370 gram panchayat seats, 423 seats in 35 panchayat samitis and 116 seats in eight zilla parishad.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

“The panchayat polls are likely to be held by the first week of August as the current term will be concluded at that time. We shall propose the last week of July or first week of August to conduct the poll. We have finalised the polling stations and published draft voters’ list. We shall soon take the file away to the state government because, as per law, the commission has to decide the poll schedule after consultation with the state government. After getting approval from the state, we shall announce the poll schedule”, he said.

According to the draft voters’ list, there are nearly 12,95,086 voters, however, the list would be finalised by June 24.

“We have finalised 2,650 polling stations for the poll. After finalisation of voters’ list, we shall start other preparations like, ballot box, printing of ballot papers.

“We have to print 55 lakh ballot papers. Nearly 10-12 days will be required for printing,” he said.

After the announcement of the poll schedule, the Election Commission would discuss deployment of security to ensure peaceful polling, he said.

Earlier in 2019, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 86% seats uncontested.