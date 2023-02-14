Turkey, Syria earthquake: Prayers go up for victims in Prayagraj mosques

The deaths of thousands of people in Turkey and Syria due to the massive earthquake has shocked residents of Prayagraj too. People are praying for peace to the souls of those dead and for the well-being of thousands of injured who are being treated at hospitals in the two countries.

In all Prayagraj mosques, Imams are praying for them after ‘namaz’. The Imams and Ulemas are also requesting people to provide whatever help they can for the victims of the disaster through proper channels.

The Imams also appreciated the efforts of the Indian government in providing help to the quake victims. They expressed grief over the disaster and deaths in their speeches before prayers even during Friday prayers on February 10.

People should help Turkey by sending medicines, food packets, clothes etc should be sent to Turkey through the government, they said.

A resident of the Old City area and Congress leader, Irshad Ullah, said that people of all communities in Prayagraj are in shock over the disaster in Turkey and Syria and are praying for them. They are eager to provide help to the victims, he added.

Dubbed ‘Operation Dost’, India has so far sent over 250 trained personnel, search and rescue (SAR) teams, specialised equipment and a 30-bed field hospital – a mobile medical unit – with experts and medical equipment to Turkey.