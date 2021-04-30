TV journalist Rohit Sardana cremated in Kurukshetra

Senior television journalist and news anchor Rohit Sardana’s mortal remains were cremated at his hometown in Kurukshetra on Friday.

Sardana, 41, died of cardiac arrest, days after he tested positive for the virus.

Sardana, who was an executive editor and TV news anchor with Aaj Tak of the India Today Group, is survived by his wife, two daughters and parents. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Noida.

On April 24, he had tweeted saying that he has developed Covid symptoms and later a CT scan confirmed the infection. Haryana home minister Anil Vij, sports minister Sandeep Singh and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini attended the cremation.