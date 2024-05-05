Two held for posing as cops and duping over 20 people in Gurugram

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police have arrested two men for allegedly cheating people by posing as police officers and threatening them with false implications in cases, police officials aware of the matter said on Friday, adding that the suspects later demanded money from their victims to clear their names. A case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the cybercrime police station. (Representational Image)

Investigators identified the suspects as Rizwan Ahmad and Jamal Akhtar of Champaran in Bihar. The two men were arrested from Sector 18 with the help of the ‘Pratibimb Application’. According to the police, two mobile phones used for multiple crimes were recovered from their possession.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The suspects had allegedly duped many others and more than 20 complaints have been registered against them spanning Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Priyanshu Dewan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspects used to call the victims and introduce themselves as police officers. “They would then inform their victims that a case had been registered against them for illegal activities. People used to get scared and tried to settle the matter or meet the callers. It was then, that the suspects demanded money,” he said

The senior police officer said that people ended up paying the fraudsters to evade police action but in reality, there were no complaints lodged against them.

With the help of the Pratibimb application, the police traced the locations of the suspects and arrested them from Sirhaul village. The Pratibimb app, is one in which the SIM and IMEI of the suspected fraudster are plotted on a real-time basis. The portal collects and processes crime data centrally through the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and enables the cyber police to locate the geographical position of criminals resulting in their arrests.

“During questioning, the suspects revealed that they, along with other accomplices, impersonated policemen to cheat people. They made phone calls to individuals and intimidated them by mentioning the alleged involvement of their acquaintances in illegal activities. They then deceived them by claiming to offer protection from police involvement in exchange for money,” Dewan said.

He said they had received multiple complaints against two particular mobile numbers 8826996992 and 9289674295 and had started tracking these. The location of the suspects was traced to their rented accommodations in Sirhaul village.

A case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the cybercrime police station.