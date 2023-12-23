Two held in Assam with assault rifle bullets, magazines stolen from CRPF: Cops

The Assam Police on Friday arrested two persons and recovered 150 AK47 live bullets, 60 Insas rifle bullets and six magazines from their possession, allegedly stolen from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Nagaland’s Dimapur. (Representative Photo)

Police said that they recovered the bullets from the Bokajan Subdivision area near the Assam-Nagaland border and arrested two persons identified as Gagan Bora and Toufiq Ahmed. Both of them are residents of Assam’s Nagaon district.

Superintendent of police (SP), Karbi Anglong district, Sanjib Saikia on Saturday told HT that they conducted a search operation based on specific information to nab the two accused.

According to Rustam Raj Brahma, Bokajan sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), a bag from a CRPF unit was recently stolen in Dimapur, when they were on their way to transit camp in Nagaland.

“As per the information received from the CRPF, a bag was stolen when they were loading their luggage in a vehicle. 90 ammunitions of AK47 and 60 of Insas were in that bag along with uniforms and some other important stuff,” SDPO said.

He said that Bora and Ahmed wanted to sell the bullets and magazines in illegal markets. “We are interrogating them, and they will be produced before the court today,” Brahma said.

The duo have been arrested under section 120B (criminal conspiracy), 379 (theft), 411 (Dishonestly Receiving Stolen Property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25(1AA) in Arms Act 1959, said the SDPO.