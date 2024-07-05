UP Board’s compartment/improvement exams on July 20

The officials of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as UP Board, will conduct compartment/improvement examinations of students who had appeared in High School and Intermediate Examinations-2024, on July 20. (PIc for representation)

The High School improvement or compartment exam would be held from 8am to 11.15am and in the second shift, the exams for intermediate students would be held from 2pm to 5.15pm, said UP Board officials.

Secretary, UP Board, Bhagwati Singh said the exams for both the classes will be held at all the district headquarters at the examination centres determined by the District Inspectors of Schools (DIoSs) concerned. The DIoSs will ensure all the requisite arrangements at the examination centres, he added.

It is worth mentioning that a total of 44,357 students are registered to appear in the compartment/improvement examinations, including 20,729 students of high school and 23,628 students of intermediate compartment exam.

Applications for the compartment/improvement examinations were accepted by the board till May 31.

UP Board secretary Shukla further said that the centre administrators will ensure that unnecessary crowd of examinees do not collect at the entrance gates of the examination centres. Likewise, similar arrangements should be made after the completion of the examination.

Candidates are strictly prohibited from carrying any electronic device inside the examination hall. Officials will also ensure that CCTV cameras equipped with voice recorder and routers etc are fully installed in the classrooms during the examination period, UP Board officials shared.

The overall arrangements, from storing of the question papers to taking them to the examination centres, will be carried out strictly as per the prescribed steps like the one followed during the main examination. The strong room will be under CCTV surveillance with 24X7 working voice recorders, they said.

The candidates concerned must reach the examination centre at least 45 minutes before the commencement of the examination on the prescribed date by getting their admit cards downloaded from www.upmsp.edu.in or by contacting the registered school and getting their admit cards countersigned by the principal of their school, officials explained.