UPPSC’s decades-old building transformed into museum showcasing state’s heritage

The 70-year-old building of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), which once served as its officers’ training centre, has now been transformed into a unique museum. UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj (HT File)

Following a year-long exercise, the museum named ‘Kalpvriskh’ is now ready to be formally inaugurated and houses rare archaeological and historical artifacts related to Uttar Pradesh, including those of the state’s civil services.

Established on April 1, 1937, the UPPSC initially operated from the building of the Directorate of Education before shifting to its current location in 1949-50, which previously served as the British Officer’s Training Centre.

This building, with sturdy walls and a roof dating back to the British era, remained vacant after the commission shifted to a new office building constructed adjacent to it.

However, instead of demolishing the historical building, UPPSC chairman Sanjay Srinet decided last year to preserve it as a heritage building and set up a unique museum within it. The budget for the mission was sourced from the annual buildings’ repair budget without any separate allocation, as informed by UPPSC officials.

The museum features paintings, writings of notable figures, images of state heroes from the Independence movement, as well as historical artifacts, including ancient statues discovered during excavations and even a Persian version of the Ramayan.

The initiative not only showcases the cultural significance of UP but also provides a platform to educate visitors about the state’s rich legacy. The museum’s diverse collection offers a glimpse of the state’s historical evolution and serves as a tribute to its enduring legacy, the officials added.