Varanasi admn imposes ban on single-use plastic

The holy city of Varanasi is all set to become a ‘no plastic’ zone by September 30 as the district administration has issued strict directives to Nagar Nigam to ensure complete ban on the usage of single-use plastic. Besides, the administration has also directed the officials to take action not only against the users but also against the sellers and the manufacturers of single-use plastic.

“The efforts are on to make the city, a no plastic zone by September 30. We have pressed in zonal magistrates in order to keep a check on the use of single-use plastic,” said Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate, who also held a meeting aimed at keeping check on the usage of single-use plastic.

Besides, the district administration is also planning to rope in traders in the fight against plastic. “We have also decided to rope in traders in the fight against usage of plastic. Also, we are planning to launch a massive awareness campaign in which masses would be made aware of the ill effects of single-use plastic. At the same time, we would also create awareness among the people, to make sure they carry a bag when they step out of their houses for shopping,” he added.

City traders too gave their consent and assured complete support in fight against plastic. Mukesh Jaiswal, president of the traders association said, “We would support administration in ensuring complete ban on the single-use plastic. Other than imposing ban, the administration should also ensure the availability of any alternative in the market in order to cater to the needs of the people.”