Varanasi admn imposes ban on single-use plastic
The holy city of Varanasi is all set to become a ‘no plastic’ zone by September 30 as the district administration has issued strict directives to Nagar Nigam to ensure complete ban on the usage of single-use plastic. Besides, the administration has also directed the officials to take action not only against the users but also against the sellers and the manufacturers of single-use plastic.
“The efforts are on to make the city, a no plastic zone by September 30. We have pressed in zonal magistrates in order to keep a check on the use of single-use plastic,” said Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate, who also held a meeting aimed at keeping check on the usage of single-use plastic.
Besides, the district administration is also planning to rope in traders in the fight against plastic. “We have also decided to rope in traders in the fight against usage of plastic. Also, we are planning to launch a massive awareness campaign in which masses would be made aware of the ill effects of single-use plastic. At the same time, we would also create awareness among the people, to make sure they carry a bag when they step out of their houses for shopping,” he added.
City traders too gave their consent and assured complete support in fight against plastic. Mukesh Jaiswal, president of the traders association said, “We would support administration in ensuring complete ban on the single-use plastic. Other than imposing ban, the administration should also ensure the availability of any alternative in the market in order to cater to the needs of the people.”
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
WATCH: Volvo bus skids on slippery road amid rain, avoids crash by inches
Rain looked to claim more lives in Karnataka as a Volvo bus avoided an accident in a near miss on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Bidadi. The bus, a KSRTC Airavat, was ferrying several passengers on board. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident. It is not clear if anyone was hurt in that accident.
