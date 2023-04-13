Varied blooms to greet G-20 guests in Varanasi

Flowers of more than 50 varieties from states, including Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat have been used to decorate Varanasi city ahead of the G-20 summit scheduled to be held here from April 17 to 19. One of the many flower decorations put up in Varanasi (HT Photo)

Special flowers are being used to decorate the VIP Route, Namo Ghat, Trade Facility Center, Sarnath, and localities around Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.

Flags of G-20 countries are being installed at establishments and other places.

Around the airport, vacant places are being beautified through landscaping. The logo of the G-20 and the shape of the green dolphin created at the Sant Atulanand intersection is the centre of attraction for people while topiaries have become a selfie point for the people of Kashi.

Routes from the airport to the city are being decorated. In the city, flowerpots have been placed on the route the guests will take and road dividers have been decorated with flowers. Namo Ghat, which has become a new center of tourism, is being decorated with many types of flowers.

A vertical garden has been made on the Varuna Bridge and topiaries of reindeer, giraffes and animals and birds have been made at the places around it.

Decorator Dinesh Maurya said that apart from Varanasi, decorative flowers have been brought from Andhra Pradesh, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Gujarat, Delhi, Agra and other places.

A garden will be built on the theme of G-20 countries at the Trade Facility Center.