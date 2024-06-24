Vocational teachers from Haryana protest for pay parity

Carrying their toddlers in their arms, female vocational teachers from government schools of Haryana launched a “Nyay Andolan” in Panchkula on Monday to press their long-pending demands. Vocational teachers protesting outside Shiksha Sadan in Sector 5, Panchkula, on Monday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Even though police had detained all their leaders in the morning itself, the teachers reached Sector 5 in Panchkula and held a protest outside Shiksha Sadan.

Demanding pay parity, a delegation of the teachers met state project director Jitendra Kumar. After a two-hour meeting, the delegation was called again for a meeting on Wednesday.

The teachers threatened to gherao the CM’s residence if no decision was taken in the Wednesday meeting.

Vocational Teachers’ Association state president Anup Dhillon said a meeting of the association’s executive had been called on Wednesday itself. “Soon, a call will be given again to gherao the CM’s residence. The Nyay Andolan will continue until the demands are met,” he said.