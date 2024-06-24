 Vocational teachers from Haryana protest for pay parity - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vocational teachers from Haryana protest for pay parity

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 24, 2024 08:44 PM IST

Even though police had detained all their leaders in the morning itself, the teachers reached Sector 5 in Panchkula and held a protest outside Shiksha Sadan

Carrying their toddlers in their arms, female vocational teachers from government schools of Haryana launched a “Nyay Andolan” in Panchkula on Monday to press their long-pending demands.

Vocational teachers protesting outside Shiksha Sadan in Sector 5, Panchkula, on Monday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Vocational teachers protesting outside Shiksha Sadan in Sector 5, Panchkula, on Monday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Even though police had detained all their leaders in the morning itself, the teachers reached Sector 5 in Panchkula and held a protest outside Shiksha Sadan.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Demanding pay parity, a delegation of the teachers met state project director Jitendra Kumar. After a two-hour meeting, the delegation was called again for a meeting on Wednesday.

The teachers threatened to gherao the CM’s residence if no decision was taken in the Wednesday meeting.

Vocational Teachers’ Association state president Anup Dhillon said a meeting of the association’s executive had been called on Wednesday itself. “Soon, a call will be given again to gherao the CM’s residence. The Nyay Andolan will continue until the demands are met,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Vocational teachers from Haryana protest for pay parity
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On