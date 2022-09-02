Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at him on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. Yashvardhan, the accused, has been arrested while injured athletes Anurag Patel and Rahul were undergoing treatment and out of danger, said police.
Police superintendent Piyush Singh Saud said the weapon used in the stabbing has been recovered.
Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape.
He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. “Yashvardhan and another weightlifter on Wednesday challenged each other for lifting some weight. Rahul and Patel, who were present there, laughed at Yashvardhan when he failed to lift the weight. It hurt Yashvardhan. The next day he waited for Rahul and Patel to come outside the stadium and stopped their motorcycle. After a brief altercation, he stabbed them.”
Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
-
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
-
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
-
Meghalaya BJP leader Bernard N Marak rearrested on charges of hiking food prices
Meghalaya BJP leader Bernard N Marak was re-arrested for his alleged involvement in manipulating the prices of essential commodities in Meghalaya's Tura town, police said on Thursday. The elected member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council from Tura constituency and a senior leader of the BJP was re-arrested, and he was granted five days police custody, West Garo Hills superintendent of police Vivekananda Singh said.
-
Teacher burns 3-yr-old child’s private parts for urinating in underpants, booked
In a shocking incident, a teacher in an Aaganawadi daycare centre in Karnataka's Tumkur district brutally burned the genitals of a 3-year-old boy. Police officials informed the horrific crime took place on Monday and the FIR was filed on Friday. The teacher has been identified as Rashmi, and has been booked under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 and also under Section 285 IPC, Superintendent of Police Rahulkumar Shahapurwad informed.
-
India’s gallantry awards, awardees now on display at Rajouri Garden metro station
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has installed a permanent exhibition titled 'Veerta aur Vikas' at the Rajouri Garden metro station, dedicated to the gallantry award recipients of the Indian armed forces. The exhibition, inaugurated by DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar on Thursday, is spread over 100 feet and also showcases the Delhi metro's journey in addition to having 13 panels with details on India's gallantry awards and awardees.
