Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him

A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at him on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. Yashvardhan, the accused, has been arrested while injured athletes Anurag Patel and Rahul were undergoing treatment and out of danger, said police.

Police superintendent Piyush Singh Saud said the weapon used in the stabbing has been recovered.

Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape.

He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. “Yashvardhan and another weightlifter on Wednesday challenged each other for lifting some weight. Rahul and Patel, who were present there, laughed at Yashvardhan when he failed to lift the weight. It hurt Yashvardhan. The next day he waited for Rahul and Patel to come outside the stadium and stopped their motorcycle. After a brief altercation, he stabbed them.”

Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.