Whiteland Corporation appoints Pankaj Pal as MD

Mumbai: Whiteland Corporation has named Pankaj Pal as its new managing director to spearhead the company's strategic initiatives, and drive forward its ambitious business plans.

Pankaj Pal, an IIT Kharagpur alumnus, embarked on a real estate career in 1991 and has served in leadership roles at Eros Group, Great Eastern (now Mahindra Realty), Vatika Group, Ireo, M3M, AIPL, and Landmark Group. His expertise spans product design, sales, marketing, corporate finance, and strategic management in key top-tier positions.

Commenting on the appointment, Navdeep Sardana, the Founder Chairman, Whiteland Corporation, said, “I am delighted to extend a warm welcome to Pankaj as he joins the Company. With an impressive 33 years of extensive experience, Pankaj brings invaluable and strong leadership capabilities to our team. His management style aligns seamlessly with the values and culture of Whiteland Corporation which encompasses integrity, client-centric approach, sustainability, and the coexistence of all entities in a congenial ecosystem.”

“Whiteland Corporation is currently in an accelerated growth phase and Pankaj is the ideal person to further cement the brand legacy we aspire for and take the business to a new level,” he said.

Looking forward to his association with Whiteland, Pankaj said, “I am honoured by the prospect of joining Whiteland Corporation as a Managing Director. The opportunity to engage in collaboration with Navdeep Sardana is especially compelling. His dynamic professionalism, underscored by an exemplary work ethic and unwavering integrity, has positioned him as a distinguished figure in the industry. I eagerly anticipate contributing to the ongoing success and growth trajectory of Whiteland Corporation under his esteemed leadership.”