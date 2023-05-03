Home / Cities / Others / Now, women docs on all 3 DG posts in U.P. health dept

Now, women docs on all 3 DG posts in U.P. health dept

ByHT Correspondent
May 03, 2023 09:19 PM IST

With this minor rejig, all three posts of director general in the state’s health department are now held by women doctors.

LUCKNOW In a minor rejig, Dr Deepa Tyagi, director of the Lok Bandhu Hospital, was made the director-general (training) in the Uttar Pradesh health department on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Dr Anita Joshi, who was holding the post of director-general (training) so far, has been made the director general of the family welfare department.

Dr Anita Joshi has been made the director general of the family welfare department. (Representational photo)
Dr Anita Joshi has been made the director general of the family welfare department. (Representational photo)

Till now post of director general of family welfare was held by Dr Renu Srivastava Verma, who is the DG medical health. Dr Verma will continue as DG health. Therefore, with this minor rejig, all three posts of director general in the state’s health department are now held by women doctors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
training lucknow director general director + 2 more
training lucknow director general director + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out